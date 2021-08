Australian Rancher Uses His Sheep To Send A Message Of Love Ben Jackson couldn't travel for a family funeral because of the pandemic. He drew a design with feed on a field, and the sheep rushed to fill the outline of a giant heart. A drone captured the scene.

