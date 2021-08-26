How Do We Make Sense Of Afghanistan? Plus, 'Reservation Dogs'

For the last 20 years, the U.S. has been wrapped up in a costly war in Afghanistan, initially in response to the attacks on September 11. But America's chaotic withdrawal this year, in just a short amount of time, has left the country back in Taliban control, with troops scrambling to get U.S. citizens and Afghan allies out before the deadline of August 31. So how do we make sense of it all? What have we learned? And what will be the impact on U.S. foreign policy going forward? Sam breaks it all down with Monika Evstatieva, senior producer on NPR's Investigations Unit, and Asma Khalid, NPR White House correspondent.

Plus, Sam talks about FX on Hulu series Reservation Dogs with co-creator and executive producer Sterlin Harjo and writer Tommy Pico. They talk about the process of writing a show by and for Native people and why they centered on a coming-of-age story.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez, Anjuli Sastry and Liam McBain. Our editor is Muthoni Muturi.