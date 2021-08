The Latest On The Explosions Outside Kabul's Airport There were two explosions Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have been gathering for days trying to get out of the country and to safety following the Taliban's takeover.

Asia The Latest On The Explosions Outside Kabul's Airport The Latest On The Explosions Outside Kabul's Airport Listen · 3:45 3:45 There were two explosions Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have been gathering for days trying to get out of the country and to safety following the Taliban's takeover. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor