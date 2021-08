Reporter In Kabul Describes Airport Explosions NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Matt Aikens in Kabul about Thursday's deadly explosions at the airport as thousands were in line, hoping to evacuate.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Matt Aikens in Kabul about Thursday's deadly explosions at the airport as thousands were in line, hoping to evacuate.