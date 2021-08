Explosions At The Kabul Airport Have Killed And Injured U.S. Troops, Afghans Pentagon officials have been briefing reporters on Thursday's deadly attacks in Afghanistan. U.S. Marines were among those killed in two explosions outside the Kabul airport.

National Security Explosions At The Kabul Airport Have Killed And Injured U.S. Troops, Afghans Explosions At The Kabul Airport Have Killed And Injured U.S. Troops, Afghans Listen · 3:33 3:33 Pentagon officials have been briefing reporters on Thursday's deadly attacks in Afghanistan. U.S. Marines were among those killed in two explosions outside the Kabul airport. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor