World First Responders Are Overwhelmed In Kabul After Explosions First Responders Are Overwhelmed In Kabul After Explosions Listen · 4:08 4:08 NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Rossella Miccio, President of the NGO EMERGENCY about what is happening in the Emergency Surgical Centre for War Victims in Kabul, after explosions near the airport.