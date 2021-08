A Sort Of 'Digital Dunkirk,' American Citizens Are Stepping In To Help Afghan Allies As chaos at the Kabul airport continues, Afghan allies are increasingly desperate to flee. They're reaching out to friends, volunteers and veterans groups ahead of the U.S. evacuation deadline.

World A Sort Of 'Digital Dunkirk,' American Citizens Are Stepping In To Help Afghan Allies A Sort Of 'Digital Dunkirk,' American Citizens Are Stepping In To Help Afghan Allies Listen · 4:05 4:05 As chaos at the Kabul airport continues, Afghan allies are increasingly desperate to flee. They're reaching out to friends, volunteers and veterans groups ahead of the U.S. evacuation deadline. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor