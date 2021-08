The Biden Administration's Response To The Deadly Attacks In Kabul The Pentagon laid blame on ISIS militants for explosions and gunfire at the Hamid Karzai airport and an adjacent hotel. At least 12 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghan civilians were killed.

