The West's Water Supply Is Low. Some Cities May Have To Cut Back On Water Use Soon The unprecedented declaration of a water shortage in the Colorado River system mostly means less water for Arizona farmers for now, but cutbacks to cities are likely coming soon.

Climate The West's Water Supply Is Low. Some Cities May Have To Cut Back On Water Use Soon The West's Water Supply Is Low. Some Cities May Have To Cut Back On Water Use Soon Audio will be available later today. The unprecedented declaration of a water shortage in the Colorado River system mostly means less water for Arizona farmers for now, but cutbacks to cities are likely coming soon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor