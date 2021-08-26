The Lost Archives of Sadie Alexander

It's been exactly 100 years since Sadie Alexander received her economics PhD and became the first Black economist in the U.S. But her economics work was lost to history.

Enter Professor Nina Banks.

Today's episode: A tale of economic archeology and adventure. The story of how Nina Banks excavated the economic work of Sadie Alexander, and why it took Nina almost her entire professional career to do that.

