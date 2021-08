How Congressman Crow Thinks Biden Is Handling Afghanistan NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Congressman Jason Crow, D-Colo., about his thoughts on the withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan and the attacks in Kabul.

Politics How Congressman Crow Thinks Biden Is Handling Afghanistan How Congressman Crow Thinks Biden Is Handling Afghanistan Listen · 4:34 4:34 NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Congressman Jason Crow, D-Colo., about his thoughts on the withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan and the attacks in Kabul. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor