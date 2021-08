Sauced About Sauce

Chefs Gabrielle Hamilton (Blood, Bones and Butter, Prune) and Ashley Merriman play a music parody game where songs about getting drunk— or sauced— were rewritten to make them about sauces and condiments. This game is brought to you by one Friday night that began with a grievously misinterpreted text and ended with 500 gallons of ketchup.

