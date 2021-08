Real or Fake Fair Food

Chefs and Food Network hosts Carla Hall (Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, Best Baker in America) & Nancy Fuller (Farmhouse Rules) make dinner and drinks in a listener-submitted round of Food Jazz. Then, they play a Real or Fake quiz to decide which deep-fried and delicious fair foods actually exist, and which ones that, with any luck, will exist one day.

Heard on Molecular Gastrivia