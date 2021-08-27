Accessibility links
Nadiya Hussain The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain breaks down her baking journey, and plays a divisive game of Food Jazz. Then, she plays a game exploring the family trees of some culinary botanicals.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.

Nadiya Hussain

Heard on Ask Me Another

Nadiya Hussain

Listen · 18:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1030994112/1031004751" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya's Time to Eat, Nadiya Bakes) breaks down her journey as a baker— beginning with using an oven only as extra kitchen storage, to baking a birthday cake for the Queen of England. She shares some behind the scenes of what life in the Bake Off tent is really like, and gives some advice from her cookbooks. Then, she unearths which very different looking plants are actually related in a game about culinary botany.

Heard on Molecular Gastrivia

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.