As The U.S. Leaves Afghanistan, A New Cycle Of Violence May Be Starting NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Charlotte Bellis of Al Jazeera about the attack at the Kabul airport, killing at least 13 U.S. troops and 60 Afghans. An extreme group known as ISIS-K took responsibility.

