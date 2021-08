Threats Persist As The U.S. Plans To Continue Evacuations From Kabul NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph Votel about the threats of additional attacks as the U.S. is finalizing its evacuation mission.

National Security Threats Persist As The U.S. Plans To Continue Evacuations From Kabul Listen · 6:56