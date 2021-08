Pakistan Warns A Power Vacuum In Afghanistan Would Be Catastrophic Pakistan's neighbor has long been associated with the Taliban. The group controls most Afghan territory after decades of war with the U.S. Afghan refugees are trying to cross into Pakistan.

Asia Pakistan Warns A Power Vacuum In Afghanistan Would Be Catastrophic Pakistan Warns A Power Vacuum In Afghanistan Would Be Catastrophic Listen · 4:05 4:05 Pakistan's neighbor has long been associated with the Taliban. The group controls most Afghan territory after decades of war with the U.S. Afghan refugees are trying to cross into Pakistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor