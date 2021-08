Groups Helping To Settle Afghan Refugees Are Have To Do More With Less Funding As cities prepare for Afghan refugees, many will rely on local agencies, which have faced decreased funding because of the previous administration's policies and the recent surge in the refugee cap.

National Groups Helping To Settle Afghan Refugees Are Have To Do More With Less Funding Groups Helping To Settle Afghan Refugees Are Have To Do More With Less Funding Listen · 3:09 3:09 As cities prepare for Afghan refugees, many will rely on local agencies, which have faced decreased funding because of the previous administration's policies and the recent surge in the refugee cap.