Biden Vows To Strike Back After Attack Kills 13 U.S. Service Members In Kabul Thursday's attack in the Afghan capital Kabul killed dozens of people. What does the attack mean for the U.S. evacuation efforts in the Afghan capital, and for U.S. national security?

National Security Biden Vows To Strike Back After Attack Kills 13 U.S. Service Members In Kabul Biden Vows To Strike Back After Attack Kills 13 U.S. Service Members In Kabul Audio will be available later today. Thursday's attack in the Afghan capital Kabul killed dozens of people. What does the attack mean for the U.S. evacuation efforts in the Afghan capital, and for U.S. national security? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor