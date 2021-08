The U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Is A Concern For India. Here's Why India is surrounded by hostile neighbors: China, Pakistan and now Taliban-run Afghanistan. India spent 20 years pouring diplomats and money into Afghanistan. What becomes of those efforts?

