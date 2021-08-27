Planet Money Summer School 6: Crypto & Commencement

Enlarge this image toggle caption Suharu Ogawa for NPR Suharu Ogawa for NPR

Find all episodes of Planet Money Summer School here.

Take the Summer School Investing Quiz here.

It's the final episode of Planet Money Summer School Season Two! We've covered a lot of topics, from British bicycles to slow lorises. But before we send you out into the wide (and wild) world of investing, we need to cover one last market — cryptocurrencies.

With the democratization of investing through websites like Robinhood and the rise of the blockchain, nearly anyone can invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether. But what exactly are you buying? And how should it fit (if at all) into your investment portfolio?

For our last class of the year, our professors explain the variables to keep in mind if you're contemplating an investment in crypto. And they close their time with us by offering a parting bit of commencement wisdom — what they wish they'd known before they started investing themselves.

There aren't any vocab words for this episode, but there is an assignment: take the Summer School Investing Quiz! You'll receive your very own diploma — with your name on it and everything — that you can brag about to your friends and post on social media. We just ask that you tag planetmoney.

Music: "Lost Situation," "Interstate 65," "Waiting for Answers," "Now I See," "Land of Hope and Glory" and "Baby Babylonne"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Subscribe to Planet Money's Newsletter