Daring To Date During The Delta Variant

Love is in the air. And unfortunately, so is the Delta variant.

Even before the pandemic, getting (and staying) in a relationship had its challenges. Now there's the added task of navigating things like vaccination status, mask mandates, and the social anxiety that comes after a long lockdown.

We talk with experts and take a second look at how to navigate love in the time of coronavirus.



Aida Manduley, LCSW, Logan Ury, Carrie Lee Riggins, and Solomon Missouri join us for the conversation.

