Daring To Date During The Delta Variant : 1A Love is in the air. And unfortunately, so is the Delta variant.

Even before the pandemic, getting (and staying) in a relationship had its challenges. Now there's the added task of navigating things like vaccination status, mask mandates, and the social anxiety that comes after a long lockdown.

We talk with experts and take a second look at how to navigate love in the time of coronavirus.

Daring To Date During The Delta Variant

Aida Manduley, LCSW, Logan Ury, Carrie Lee Riggins, and Solomon Missouri join us for the conversation.

