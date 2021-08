What We Know About The Kabul Attack And The U.S. Response Dozens are dead, including several U.S. service members, after a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. President Biden says the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies will continue.

World What We Know About The Kabul Attack And The U.S. Response What We Know About The Kabul Attack And The U.S. Response Listen · 6:24 6:24 Dozens are dead, including several U.S. service members, after a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. President Biden says the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies will continue.