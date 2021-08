The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Set Off A Surge Of COVID Cases In South Dakota NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Rapid City Hospital, on South Dakota's COVID surge following the Sturgis motorcycle rally earlier in August.

Health The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Set Off A Surge Of COVID Cases In South Dakota NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Rapid City Hospital, on South Dakota's COVID surge following the Sturgis motorcycle rally earlier in August.