Kabul Journalist Describes Aftermath Of Deadly Explosions NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Ali Lafiti, Kabul correspondent for Al Jazeera English, about the aftermath of Thursday's deadly explosions.

World Kabul Journalist Describes Aftermath Of Deadly Explosions Kabul Journalist Describes Aftermath Of Deadly Explosions Listen · 2:52 2:52 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Ali Lafiti, Kabul correspondent for Al Jazeera English, about the aftermath of Thursday's deadly explosions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor