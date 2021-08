How To Help Your Child — And Yourself — Through The First Day Of School The first day back to school can be a dreaded experience — for both children and parents. This year might be especially scary, as many children have spent a year and a half learning from home.

Family How To Help Your Child — And Yourself — Through The First Day Of School How To Help Your Child — And Yourself — Through The First Day Of School Listen · 2:28 2:28 The first day back to school can be a dreaded experience — for both children and parents. This year might be especially scary, as many children have spent a year and a half learning from home. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor