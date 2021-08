The Man Convicted Of Killing Sen. Robert Kennedy Has Been Granted Parole A board in California has recommended parole for Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted of killing Sen. Robert F. Kennedy at a Los Angeles hotel in 1968. The governor will decide whether he is freed.

