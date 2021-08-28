Fresh Air Weekend: 'Schmigadoon!' Co-Creator Cinco Paul; How Dopamine Works

Enlarge this image Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Schmigadoon!' Co-Creator Says Series Was Inspired By A 'Love Affair' With Musicals: Cinco Paul loves musicals — unlike his long-time writing partner, with whom he created the new Apple TV+ satire. Their series centers on a couple who become trapped in a musical town.

'CODA' Is An Unabashedly Formulaic And Lovely Coming-Of-Age Story: The hit of the 2021 virtual Sundance Film Festival centers on a teenager who's the only hearing member of her close-knit family. CODA strikes some false notes, but it also delivers heartfelt emotion.

In 'Dopamine Nation,' Overabundance Keeps Us Craving More: Psychiatrist Anna Lembke's new book explores the brain's connection between pleasure and pain. It also helps explain addictions — not just to drugs and alcohol, but also to food, sex and smartphones.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

