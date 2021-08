Updates On The Evacuation Efforts In Kabul Amid resumed evacuations following Thursday's deadly bombing outside the Kabul airport, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Ali Lafiti of Al Jazeera English about the latest developmens in Afghanistan.

Asia Updates On The Evacuation Efforts In Kabul Updates On The Evacuation Efforts In Kabul Listen · 3:46 3:46 Amid resumed evacuations following Thursday's deadly bombing outside the Kabul airport, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Ali Lafiti of Al Jazeera English about the latest developmens in Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor