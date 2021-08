Thousands To Gather In Washington And Cities Nationwide For Voting Rights Thousands of activists are in Washington today for a march calling for federal action to protect voting rights. Bills in Congress are stalled as GOP-led states enact voting restrictions.

Politics Thousands To Gather In Washington And Cities Nationwide For Voting Rights Thousands To Gather In Washington And Cities Nationwide For Voting Rights Listen · 3:54 3:54 Thousands of activists are in Washington today for a march calling for federal action to protect voting rights. Bills in Congress are stalled as GOP-led states enact voting restrictions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor