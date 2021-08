What We Know About Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, New Taliban Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is expected to be the next defacto leader of the Taliban. Having fought against the Russians and Americans, he must now convince the west the Taliban will be a more moderate force.

Asia What We Know About Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, New Taliban Leader Audio will be available later today. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is expected to be the next defacto leader of the Taliban. Having fought against the Russians and Americans, he must now convince the west the Taliban will be a more moderate force.