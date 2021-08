The Latest From The Airport In Kabul Scott Simon talks to Al Jazeera English correspondent Charlotte Bellis about the latest on the U.S. drone strike on ISIS-K in Afghanistan. The group is behind Thursday's attack on Kabul's airport.

Asia The Latest From The Airport In Kabul The Latest From The Airport In Kabul Listen · 3:38 3:38 Scott Simon talks to Al Jazeera English correspondent Charlotte Bellis about the latest on the U.S. drone strike on ISIS-K in Afghanistan. The group is behind Thursday's attack on Kabul's airport. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor