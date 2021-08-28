Asia Biden Warns Another Kabul Attack Is Likely In Coming Hours Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email August 28, 20215:06 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered Quil Lawrence Twitter Biden Warns Another Kabul Attack Is Likely In Coming Hours Listen · 3:57 3:57 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1032065920/1032065921" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Latest developments in the evacuation effort in Afghanistan. Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email