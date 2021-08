'The State Must Provide' Author On Funding Inequality Across Nation's Colleges NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Atlantic staff writer Adam Harris about his new book, The State Must Provide: Why America's Colleges Have Always Been Unequal — And How To Set Them Right.

Listen · 6:49