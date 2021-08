Latvia And Lithuania Struggle With Iraqi Migrants At Belarus Border Latvia and Lithuania are struggling to deal with thousands of Iraqis entering illegally from Belarus with the help of the Minsk government. Belarus sees this as revenge for EU sanctions.

