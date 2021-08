The U.S. Has A Long Precedent For Vaccine Mandates NPR's Asma Khalid speaks to professor of global health law, Lawrence Gostin, about the history of vaccine mandates in the U.S.

Health The U.S. Has A Long Precedent For Vaccine Mandates The U.S. Has A Long Precedent For Vaccine Mandates Listen · 5:22 5:22 NPR's Asma Khalid speaks to professor of global health law, Lawrence Gostin, about the history of vaccine mandates in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor