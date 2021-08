Hurricane Ida: What To Expect In The Next 24 Hours Hurricane Ida hit southern Louisiana today as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Officials had ordered mandatory evacuations along the coast ahead of the storm's arrival.

National Hurricane Ida: What To Expect In The Next 24 Hours Hurricane Ida: What To Expect In The Next 24 Hours Audio will be available later today. Hurricane Ida hit southern Louisiana today as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Officials had ordered mandatory evacuations along the coast ahead of the storm's arrival. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor