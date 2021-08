Slidell Mayor On How His Louisiana City Is Preparing For Ida As Hurricane Ida makes landfall, Greg Cromer, mayor of Slidell, La., discusses the city's preparations, his biggest concerns, and his recollections of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

