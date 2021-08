U.S. Ramps Up Wild Horse Roundups In Drought-Stricken West Wild Horses are dying from dehydration during the severe Western drought. Now, the federal government is planning to save them by rounding up thousands and adopting them out across the country.

National U.S. Ramps Up Wild Horse Roundups In Drought-Stricken West U.S. Ramps Up Wild Horse Roundups In Drought-Stricken West Listen · 3:47 3:47 Wild Horses are dying from dehydration during the severe Western drought. Now, the federal government is planning to save them by rounding up thousands and adopting them out across the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor