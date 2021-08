News Brief: Ida Aftermath, Afghan Evacuations, Service Members Tribute Hurricane Ida roared ashore in southeastern Louisiana. Tuesday is the deadline for the U.S. to leave Afghanistan. President Biden honored the 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport attack.

National News Brief: Ida Aftermath, Afghan Evacuations, Service Members Tribute News Brief: Ida Aftermath, Afghan Evacuations, Service Members Tribute Listen · 9:34 9:34 Hurricane Ida roared ashore in southeastern Louisiana. Tuesday is the deadline for the U.S. to leave Afghanistan. President Biden honored the 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport attack. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor