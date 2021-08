As Evacuations Wrap Up, There Are Threats Of Another Attack At Kabul Airport The deadline nears for the U.S. to finish Afghan evacuations. And, the U.S. conducted two airstrikes against suspected members of ISIS-K following Thursday's deadly attack at the Kabul airport.

