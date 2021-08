Pigeons May Be Interfering With Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Service Professor Alan Woodward of the University of Surrey in England is testing the service. He noticed outages and thinks pigeons have been roosting on the dish on his roof. The dish resembles a bird bath.

