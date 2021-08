Amid Heightened Violence, The U.S. Has 1 Day Left To Wrap Up Afghan Operations As the clock ticks down to the official end of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, NPR's Noel King talks with Ali Lafiti of Al Jazeera English about the latest developments.

