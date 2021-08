A Restrictive Abortion Law Is Set To Take Effect In Texas A new law takes effect this week in Texas that bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Abortion rights advocates are trying to block the law.

Law A Restrictive Abortion Law Is Set To Take Effect In Texas A Restrictive Abortion Law Is Set To Take Effect In Texas Audio will be available later today. A new law takes effect this week in Texas that bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Abortion rights advocates are trying to block the law. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor