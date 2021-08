TSA Issues Warning After Raw Chicken Pieces Ended Up On Airport Luggage Carousel The incident happened at Seattle's airport. The TSA instagrammed a video of the cube-shaped mass of chicken, and asked everyone to please use sealed containers.

Strange News TSA Issues Warning After Raw Chicken Pieces Ended Up On Airport Luggage Carousel TSA Issues Warning After Raw Chicken Pieces Ended Up On Airport Luggage Carousel Listen · 0:29 0:29 The incident happened at Seattle's airport. The TSA instagrammed a video of the cube-shaped mass of chicken, and asked everyone to please use sealed containers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor