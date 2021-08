From Rural Missouri, A Desperate Effort To Get Afghans Out Of Afghanistan The effort to get people out of Afghanistan includes a man working all night, every night, on a farm in Missouri. He's a congressional staffer talking with upwards of 100 Afghans stranded in Kabul.

