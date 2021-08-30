The State Of Care For Perinatal And Postpartum Depression

Nearly one in seven people who give birth experience postpartum depression.

Right now, there's only one PPD medication, called brexanolone, currently approved by the FDA. While it's known to be extremely effective, access is very limited.

But a revolution in treating perinatal and postpartum depression may be underway.

Earlier this summer, researchers published promising Phase 3 trial results of a new medication called zuranolone.



We talk with experts about the current landscape of treatment for perinatal and postpartum depression and what FDA approval of zuranolone could mean.

Sarah Verbiest, Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis, and Dr. Diana Ramos join us for the conversation.

