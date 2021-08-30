Accessibility links
The State Of Care For Perinatal And Postpartum Depression : 1A Nearly one in seven people who give birth experience postpartum depression.

Right now, there's only one PPD medication, called brexanolone, currently approved by the FDA.

While it's known to be extremely effective, access is very limited.

But a revolution in treating perinatal and postpartum depression may be underway.

We talk with experts about the current landscape of treatment for perinatal and postpartum depression and what FDA approval of a new medication, zuranolone could mean.

The State Of Care For Perinatal And Postpartum Depression

The State Of Care For Perinatal And Postpartum Depression

There's only one postpartum depression medication currently approved by the FDA. And while it's known to be extremely effective, access is limited.

There's only one postpartum depression medication currently approved by the FDA. And while it's known to be extremely effective, access is limited.

Nearly one in seven people who give birth experience postpartum depression.

Right now, there's only one PPD medication, called brexanolone, currently approved by the FDA. While it's known to be extremely effective, access is very limited.

But a revolution in treating perinatal and postpartum depression may be underway.

Earlier this summer, researchers published promising Phase 3 trial results of a new medication called zuranolone.

We talk with experts about the current landscape of treatment for perinatal and postpartum depression and what FDA approval of zuranolone could mean.

Sarah Verbiest, Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis, and Dr. Diana Ramos join us for the conversation.

