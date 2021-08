New Orleans Parish President Hunkers Down Through Hurricane Ida With Members NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Kirk Lepine, Plaquemines Parish president, about the impact of Hurricane Ida In New Orleans, La.

Weather New Orleans Parish President Hunkers Down Through Hurricane Ida With Members New Orleans Parish President Hunkers Down Through Hurricane Ida With Members Listen · 4:25 4:25 NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Kirk Lepine, Plaquemines Parish president, about the impact of Hurricane Ida In New Orleans, La. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor