Diplomats Are Leaving Afghanistan As U.S. Airlift Operations Come To A Close The U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan includes American diplomats who moved embassy operations to the airport in Kabul. They're now leaving too as the White House decides how to deal with the Taliban.

