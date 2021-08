Beijing's Subway System Offers History At Each Stop, Both Above And Below Ground For our Summer Travel series, our Beijing correspondent rides the city's subway system and explores the history of each stop — above ground and below ground.

Asia Beijing's Subway System Offers History At Each Stop, Both Above And Below Ground Beijing's Subway System Offers History At Each Stop, Both Above And Below Ground Listen · 7:04 7:04 For our Summer Travel series, our Beijing correspondent rides the city's subway system and explores the history of each stop — above ground and below ground. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor